Pipeline blast kills 12 in Nigeria

PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria: An explosion at a crude oil pipeline on Friday killed 12 people stealing oil in southern Nigeria, police said, in the latest bloody incident in the oil-rich country.
Rivers state police said the blast in Rumurkpe community, Emuoha district, was caused by thieves and vandals. “The victims were scooping crude product when the site caught fire,” state police spokeswoman Grace Iringe-Koko said in a statement. “So far, about 12 persons are believed to have been burnt to death. The identities of the victims are still unknown,” she said. She said some items including five vehicles and one motorcycle were also destroyed.
Biden's physician at White House says he needs no further treatment
DHAKA: At least one person was killed in Bangladesh on Friday after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at...
GENEVA: The WHO on Friday urged all countries to reveal what they know about the origins of Covid-19, following US...
CHON BURI, Thailand: Thousands of US soldiers joined Thai and South Korean troops on a beach in Thailand on Friday for...
JAKARTA: At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured in Indonesia´s capital on Friday, after a massive blaze...
PHNOM PENH: Top Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was on Friday sentenced to 27 years in jail for treason in a...
Comments