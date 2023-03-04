Pipeline blast kills 12 in Nigeria

PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria: An explosion at a crude oil pipeline on Friday killed 12 people stealing oil in southern Nigeria, police said, in the latest bloody incident in the oil-rich country.

Rivers state police said the blast in Rumurkpe community, Emuoha district, was caused by thieves and vandals. “The victims were scooping crude product when the site caught fire,” state police spokeswoman Grace Iringe-Koko said in a statement. “So far, about 12 persons are believed to have been burnt to death. The identities of the victims are still unknown,” she said. She said some items including five vehicles and one motorcycle were also destroyed.