WHO urges countries to come clean on Covid origins intel

GENEVA: The WHO on Friday urged all countries to reveal what they know about the origins of Covid-19, following US claims of a Chinese lab leak and furious denials from Beijing.
FBI Director Christopher Wray told Fox News television on Tuesday that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation had now assessed the source of Covid-19 pandemic was “most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan”.
Chinese officials have angrily denied the claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing. “If any country has information about the origins of the pandemic, it´s essential for that information to be shared with WHO and the international scientific community,” the World Health Organisation´s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted.
