16 killed in fire at Indonesia fuel storage depot

JAKARTA: At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured in Indonesia´s capital on Friday, after a massive blaze broke out at a state-run fuel storage depot before firefighters brought it under control, officials said.

The raging inferno caused people to flee in panic and the evacuation of residential areas nearby the depot run by state energy firm Pertamina in north Jakarta. The North Jakarta fire department said 16 people including two children were killed in the fire, which injured at least 50 more.

Many of those killed and injured suffered severe burns after the fire broke out, department chief Satriadi Gunawan told AFP. The cause of the fire, which started after 8 pm local time (1300 GMT), was not clear.