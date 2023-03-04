Cambodia opposition leader jailed 27 years for treason

PHNOM PENH: Top Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was on Friday sentenced to 27 years in jail for treason in a case denounced as a “miscarriage of justice”.

Arrested in 2017 in a midnight swoop involving hundreds of security forces, Kem Sokha was accused of hatching a “secret plan” in collusion with foreign entities to topple the government of longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The 69-year-old co-founder of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) has long been a prominent adversary of Hun Sen, who critics say has wound back democratic freedoms and used the courts to stifle opposition. Kem Sokha has repeatedly denied the charges against him, which rights groups say were designed to bar him from politics ahead of July elections.