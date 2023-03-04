Prominent US lawyer sentenced to life for murder of wife, son

WASHINGTON: Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina lawyer, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the murders of his wife and son on their hunting estate in a case whose twists and turns drew global attention.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh, scion of an elite family of judges and attorneys, to consecutive life terms for the June 7, 2021 murders of his son Paul and his wife Maggie. Dismissing the 54-year-old Murdaugh´s claims of innocence as “not credible,” the judge told the disgraced attorney he must “see Paul and Maggie during the night times when you´re attempting to go to sleep.” A jury in Walterboro, South Carolina, found Murdaugh guilty on Thursday after less than three hours of deliberations.

The complex case gripped the nation, and Netflix and HBO scored hits with fictionalized documentaries rushed out during the trial. According to the prosecution, Murdaugh shot his wife and son after realizing his years of stealing millions of dollars from his law firm and from clients to feed his hidden opioid addiction was about to go public.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters urged the judge at the sentencing to impose the maximum of life terms in prison, saying the “depravity, the callousness, the selfishness of these crimes, are stunning.”