Myanmar junta at war with country’s own people: UN

GENEVA: Myanmar´s military rulers now see civilians as their adversaries and are making war on the country´s own people, undermining the basic ability to live, the United Nations said on Friday.

Two years on from the February 1, 2021, coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi´s civilian government, the situation is a “festering catastrophe”, said UN human rights chief Volker Turk, adding that the military was operating with “complete impunity”.

In a report examining the first two years since the takeover, the UN Human Rights Office said that at least 2,940 people had been verified as killed, of which nearly 30 percent had died in detention. However, the true death toll is likely to be much higher. James Rodehaver, head of the UN rights office´s Myanmar team, said the armed forces were now actively fighting on around 13 different fronts.