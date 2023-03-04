Cop succumbs to injuries in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The cop, who was injured along with three other cops in an explosion a few days back, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Bannu on Friday.

Police officials said that the detective foot constable, Abdul Hameed, was injured in a roadside blast near Saeedkhel graveyard on February 26 in the limits of Lakki Police Station.

They said that four cops, including SHO Abdur Razzaq, were injured in the blast.

Abdul Hameed was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bannu where he succumbed to injuries.

A large number of people including government officials attended the funeral prayers at the Police Lines.

The participants placed flower bouquets on the coffin of the martyred cop and prayed for his high status.