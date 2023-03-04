PTI workers join JUIF in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Scores of workers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced joining the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) at Duwezai area in Mohmand tribal district.

Speaking on the occasion, JUIF local leaders, including its district head Mufti Arif Haqqani, Maulana Samiullah, Maulana Gulab Noor and others said that the people particularly the youth had become disenchanted with the PTI and they were now joining the JUIF.

They said the previous PTI government could not deliver on its promises made to the people.

The JUIF leader said that the slogan of change was a ploy to deceive the youth.

They demanded the government to recruit the local youth in the under-construction Mohmand dam besides providing free of charge electricity to the local population on completion of the project.

The PTI workers, including Malik Gulab Khan, Kabul Khan, Rahmanullah, Awal Khan, Inamullah and others, announced joining the JUIF along with their family members and supporters.