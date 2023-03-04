Matrimonial dispute claims man’s life in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police here on Friday claimed to have arrested an accused in injured condition, who allegedly killed his cousin

at the lower courts in the

district.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mahmood said that the deceased Kamran Shah had come to the lower courts to appear before the court in connection with a kidnapping case when the accused Asifullah, who was the cousin of the slain person, opened fire on him.

He said that the firing by the accused caused panic in the lower courts and the people started running for cover. He said the cops present at the courts also opened fire in self-defence in which the accused Asifullah was injured.

He said that the cops arrested the accused in injured condition. He said the other people, who were present on the premises of the lower courts, remained unhurt in the firing.

Nasir Mahmood said the slain Kamran Shah had allegedly kidnapped the fiancé of the accused Asifullah and had tied the knot with her. He said his act had infuriated the accused, who took the extreme step and killed Kamran Shah on the premises of the court.

He said the family of the girl in question had got a case registered against the deceased Kamran Shah, who was appearing in the court along with his parents when the accused opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The parents of the deceased got the first information report registered against the accused. The police also recovered the pistol used in the killing.