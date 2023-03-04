Husband, wife kill each other

PESHAWAR: A couple died inside a house in Shahabkhel village after they allegedly opened fire on each other on Friday.

Police officials said a man, Bakhshish, and his wife, Gul Meena, reportedly exchanged harsh words over a domestic dispute.

They said the man and the woman both opened fire on each other which resulted in critical wounds. Both succumbed to their injuries.

Police lodged a case on the complaint of their son, Khan Zeb.