Scholar defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Shahid has successfully defended his PhD thesis titled “Newsroom Convergence in Pakistani Print Media” at the Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, University of Peshawar.

Muhammad Shahid based his study titled “Newsroom Convergence in Pakistani Print Media” on the theorisation of Henry Jenkins regarding media convergence, elaborating that convergence is divided into three parts: the flow of content across different [media] platforms, the merging together of various industries, and the migratory behaviour of audiences who shuffle through various media platforms to obtain the information they need.

The researcher’s supervisor was Dr Hamza Bangash, former Peshawar university faculty and currently serving in the IBA Karachi, internal examiner was Dr Faizullah Jan of the University of Peshawar and external examiner was Prof Dr Khalid Sultan, social sciences dean at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad.

The researcher said that the virtual newsrooms are the focus of attention in the digital age where journalists can even work from home and the idea of virtual or remote working especially got popularised in the Covid pandemic.

He said that the websites had been initially launched to promote the print versions of the newspapers but currently play a key role even in supplying instant news, for which these desks rely on TV and online media, and they have little coordination with the print journalists, except uploading of the print copy as e-paper online on a daily basis.

The researcher studied the newsrooms of four major print news organizations, which are part of the four major media groups in Pakistan, and elaborates that ongoing digital age has linked the web desks of print newspapers with the TV channels with regard to their operations because the web desks of the newspapers take stories from the TV channels and online and social media.

Also, the study confirmed that the print desk and web desk of the same newspaper have little coordination between them, because the print media is slow, compared to the web desk that needs news instantly like the TV channels.