Conference on Robotics and Automation in Industry starts

PESHAWAR: The 5th International Conference on “Robotics and Automation in Industry (ICRAI)” started here on Friday.

The Department of Mechatronics Engineering UET Peshawar, the Society of Mechatronics Engineering and the National Centre of Robotics & Automation (NCRA) have organized the event.

This three-day conference will have key speeches from the academia of reputable universities from Canada and Australia, technical sessions, poster/industrial exhibitions and Youth Robotic Competitions.

The conference has been co-sponsored by IEEE while the financial sponsors included, AH Group Companies, Karkun, Directorate General of Science & Technology (DoST) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Science Foundation

Justice (Rtd) Irshad Qaisar, Minister of Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

She said as the practical and socio-economic impact of our field continues to expand, robotics and automation are increasingly taking the center stage in our lives and will play an important role in the future”. She appreciated the efforts of UET Peshawar for holding a conference on such an important area.

Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister for Finance Hamayatullah Khan appreciated the efforts for engaging various stakeholders from industry, government and academia.

He urged the researchers and scientists to take a deep look at the challenges confronting the province which has enormous resources but lags behind in many areas.

“We must make the best use of the artificial intelligence, automation and robotics that serve the human minds and society at large”, he said.

UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain welcomed the participants at the opening ceremony. He praised the organizers for the mega event.

Chairman of the Department of Mechatronics Engineering UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Tahir Khan said, the ICRAI 2023 brings together researchers and companies to share ideas and advances in the fields of robotics and automation in industry.

Taking place simultaneously are the “Industrial project and poster exhibition” and “Youth Robotics (YRT 2023) competitions”. The conference has ensured record-breaking participation of representatives from provincial and national institutions, organizations and government from across the country.

As many as 25 exhibitors participated at the exhibition while over 300 teams from schools, colleges, universities and madaris are participating at the YRT 2023 competition from across the country.

Dr. Umer Shehbaz Khan, Central Project Director NCRA, EME NUST Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean MCI UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, senior officials of UET, representatives from industry and a large number of participants of the conference and students were present at the inaugural ceremony.