HERA inspects medical colleges for quality

PESHAWAR: A team of the Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspected registered private medical institutions to ensure the quality of education and services being offered there.

The inspection team comprised officials from HERA and Khyber Medical University, said a press release.

Different departments, laboratories, administration, security, staff list, record, and environment were checked in the light of the set quality indicators. The management of the institutions was appreciated for good practices while directives were issued where things were not found up to the mark. The institutions inspected included Rehman Medical Institute, Kabir Medical College, Peshawar Medical College, Jinnah Medical College and Peshawar Institute of Medical Sciences.

HERA Chairman Fazl-e-Qader said inspections were conducted to ensure quality education for students, adding such efforts would continue in the future as well.