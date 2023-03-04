SCCI demands steps for industries promotion

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the government to take pragmatic steps for the promotion of small and medium enterprises and big manufacturing industries.

The demand was made by SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq during a visit by KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Trade, Revenue and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, to the chamber here on Friday.

The SCCI chief called for revamping relevant institutions to make them work along modern lines and resolve issues of the business community on a fast-track basis.

He mentioned that the trader community was faced with a host of challenges and issues as a result of the policies, which, he believed, were not favourable to industries and trade. Ishaq said the situation is deteriorating because of actions by the departments that he felt were illegal.

The chamber president suggested the introduction of a strong monitoring and evaluation system along with a scrutiny procedure in government institutions. He demanded facilities for traders and industries through one-window operation in a true spirit and sense.

The SCCI president resented the plot cancellation notices being issued to industrialists by the KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company. He sought a two-year extension for the establishment of the industrial units and disbursement of the soft loans through banks to small-scale businesses, industries and women entrepreneurs.

The caretaker minister acknowledged the business community, especially industrialists, faced a number of issues, which mostly related to the KPEZDMC. He said he had directed the KPEZDMC to consult the SCCI to evolve a joint mechanism for the resolution of industrialist issues and submit a report next week