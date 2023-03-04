Two arrested for robbery in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The police here on Friday arrested two persons in connection with a robbery and recovered Rs4.3 million from their possession.

Talking to reporters, Station House Officer of Landikotal Police Station Muhammad Akbar Afridi said the police had arrested two members of a gang of robbers, who had snatched 319,000 US dollars from a trader Fawad Shinwari at Landikotal bypass on January 31.

He said the police had registered the first information report when the robbery took place.

The official said the police arrested two accused identified as Tawab Khan, a resident of Khugakhel area and Wahab Khan, a resident of Mukhtarkhel area, in a raid and recovered Rs4.3 million from them. He said the police would soon arrest the other members of the gang.