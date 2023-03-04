Wildlife teams to get training from foreign experts

Islamabad : The climate change ministry will hire foreign experts to impart training to team members of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) to amicably tackle the incidents involving wildlife animals, especially big cats.

According to the details, the recent incident in which a male leopard entered a residential area underlined the need for more training of the wildlife teams not only to neutralize this kind of threat but also to ensure their complete safety during the process.

It is pertinent to mention here that three members of the IWMB’s team got injured while capturing the leopard that was moving in the residential area. Another person also got injured but all of them received the necessary medical treatment and recovered within a few days.

Initially, the climate change ministry will approach the experts from South Africa because they are considered among the best in the world. But there are also other options to hire foreign experts to provide training to the wildlife team members.

An official said “As habitat shrinks and becomes fragmented as urbanisation and agriculture continue to expand, the risk of human-wildlife conflict inevitably rises–resulting in casualties on both sides. But big cats like leopards are remarkably adaptable and can often coexist comfortably alongside humans.”

He said “The wildlife team had done a tremendous job when a leopard entered into a housing society and posed threat to the lives of the people. Three of them got injured so we have decided to provide them more training through foreign experts to ensure their complete safety and security in these kinds of conditions.”

“We will also arrange an awareness programme because the people should also come to know about their responsibilities whenever there is any human-wildlife conflict especially in the residential areas,” he said.