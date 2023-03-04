Using contaminated water in agriculture impacts food quality

Islamabad : Most available water is now contaminated which directly and indirectly affects the quality and production of already scarce food.

This was stated by Farzana Altaf, Director-General of, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency while addressing a round table discussion on “The impact of Climate Change on global food production: alternatives for Pakistan” organised here by the Institute of Regional Studies.

The PEPA Chief mentioned that farmers are withdrawing water from the ground without taking into consideration their crop water requirements resulting in groundwater depletion. Similarly, less water is available for plant growth and it cannot fulfil the need to nourish plants properly.

Arif Goheer, Head of Agriculture, Forestry and Land Use Section at Global Change Impact Studies Centre said that food security is not just food production but its demand, supply, and accessibility as well. We need agrological zoning to develop proper cropping patterns as every province of Pakistan has different lithological formations. Unfortunately, FAO has sponsored the agrological zones distribution of both Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab but its methodologies are different, he said suggesting to develop of agrological zones of the country using the same methodology.

Komal Malik, visiting lecturer at International Islamic University, stressed that food security is as pertinent and important as national security and shall be treated as such. Ayesha Ilyas, Research Associate at SDPI, pointed out another challenge, we are facing for a long, of population growth and rapid urbanisation. We are shrinking the land by making more houses with unplanned development.

Zeemal Ali from Jinnah Institute underlined that food security in reality is the scarcity of quality nutritional food that we are facing. By using contaminated water for agriculture we are diminishing the quality of our food. she said adding further that during policy-making we must need to consult the local farmers that are using conventional practices for a long.

Speakers agreed on several practices that need to be followed like the need to invest in earlier incident reduction strategies and do major reformations to replace sugarcane. A consensus was created on imposing fines on food wastage which encouraged a need to discourage the wastage of the maximum quantity of food happening in restaurants and hotels.

Similarly, the use of conventional fertiliser (livestock dung) instead of agrochemicals was stressed as it shall barren the agricultural land in the long term. At last, it was communicated that a strategic district-wise agriculture plan is to be ensured and the conversion of agri land to commercial plots is to be stopped on a priority basis. Proper sustainable agriculture practices are to be implemented on an early basis. Pakistan is a region where a diverse climate can be seen, so there is a need to accurately look at the parameters at a local and regional level to overcome this uncertainty, they agreed.