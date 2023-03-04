Action against encroachments in Satellite Town demanded

Rawalpindi : Residents of Satellite Town while expressing concerns over increasing encroachments, have demanded of Commissioner Rawalpindi to take strict action against the occupation of state land.

The posh locality of Rawalpindi like Satellite which was once considered to be a peaceful area has turned into a den of encroachers. Whether it is Commercial Market, 6th Road, or New Katarian, all present scenes of Raja Bazaar or Ganjmandi with no check in the rising trend of illegal use of state land.

There is the occupation of state land by landlords of houses in F-Block of Satellite Town by extending their boundaries by over 50 feet and have erected gates at the edge of the road leaving no space for pedestrians. No newcomer in the area or purchaser can make a difference between the actual area of a house with or without encroached land.

In New Katarian Market, the majority of shopkeepers have occupied verandas in front of their shops forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. As per building bye-laws, the space for verandas should be kept for the movement of pedestrians.

In another example, a new hotel has been created at end of 6th Road near the entry of 6th Road. Encouraged by non-action on part of concerned authorities, the owner of this hotel has raised an illegal structure, which also includes a shed and oven (tandoor).

Residents of Satellite Town feel that some large-scale action was needed against encroachment by owners of commercial and residential properties.