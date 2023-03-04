RWMC gets new CEO

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company’s (RWMC) new Chief Executive Officer Sajid Safdar assumed his office on Thursday, says a press release.
He announced the zero tolerance policy on cleanliness of the city and said that services will be provided to the citizens at their doorsteps.
On this occasion, he expressed good wishes for former CEO Ahmed Nawaz Gondal and appreciated his services. Sajid Safdar said that keeping the city clean is our primary responsibility. There will be no compromise on cleanliness.
