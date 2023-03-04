Exhibition to celebrate women entrepreneurship

Islamabad: ‘Her Hunnar’, an exhibition of attractive products will celebrate women entrepreneurship here on March 4 and 5 at Pak-China Friendship Centre.
Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), during the 2-day event, women entrepreneurs from Northern Areas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat and Rawalpindi Islamabad will be exhibiting a range of high-quality and unique products.
Besides handicraft products representing Pakistan, side-line activities of the event include live cultural performances, seminars, kids'' arena and a food court featuring traditional cuisines from Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral and Swat, etc.
According to the organisers, ‘Her Hunnar’ is more than just an exhibition tapping the potential of women entrepreneurs.
It is offering exciting side-line activities for people of all ages to enjoy and make memories.
It is an event for people of twin cities and adjoining areas who must visit ‘Her Hunnar’ with their friends and families.
‘Her Hunnar’ is the platform to strengthen and encourage women entrepreneurs, representing all parts of Pakistan.
It focuses on the significance of women entrepreneurship or women-led businesses in economic growth and development which is unquestionable.
The exhibition provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to exhibit their skills and talent and showcase their businesses in a productive competitive environment.
TDAP is organising this exhibition for women entrepreneurs representing all walks of life to strengthen and enhance their efforts with the aim to bring them to the mainstream so the world to know their potential.
