LDA rules should be implemented strictly: DG

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General presided the meeting of "Planning and Design Committee", and reviewed the applications and commercial cases received by the authority. LDA DG examined the cases presented in the committee.

On this occasion, DG Aamir Ahmad Khan said that citizens and entrepreneurs should be facilitated under "Ease of Doing Business". The rules and regulations of LDA should be strictly implemented in every case. He said that collection of commercialisation fee and implementation of laws should be ensured in every case. In the meeting, the officers gave a briefing on the cases related to their zones. Educational institutions, indoor sports, land for rehabilitation centres and for other business activities, permission in change in use of land was approved. The meeting was attended by Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metropolitan Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, respective directors of Town Planning, Director Law, TEPA and District Government representatives.