Woman found dead

LAHORE:A 25-year-old woman was found dead in the Ghaziabad police limits on Friday. The victim yet to be identified was found unconscious alongside canal near Lal Pul. Police and Edhi rushed to the spot on getting information. Forensic teams also collected forensic evidences. Police claimed the woman died due to excessive use of drugs. However, autopsy would help ascertaining cause of death. Further investigation is underway. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Five die in road traffic accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,111 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, five people died, whereas 1,119 were injured. Out of this, 586 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 533 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.