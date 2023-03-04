LAHORE:An art competition among students of YMCA and various other educational institutions was held on Friday.

Bishop of Lahore Rt Rev Nadeem Kamran was the chief guest at the function held in connection with artworks display and competition among young artists. Around 29 students of YMCA and other institutions took part in the exhibition. Prominent among speakers on the occasion were Emanuel Sarfraz, Ashaknaz, Nausheen Saeed, Nadeemur Rehman, Haroon Rehmat and Kanwal Feroze. Syeda Marryam Zahra stood first in the competition. Shahzeb Ali got second position while Shahab bagged third position. Sumbal Pervez got the consolation prize. All winners were given cash prizes. Bishop Nadeem appreciated the artworks.