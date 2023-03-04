Security remains tight in City

LAHORE:Security of the City, including mosques, Imam Barges, shrines of saints, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained highly tightened on the eve of Juma tul Mubarak.

CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana had issued directions to the senior police officers including all the divisional SsP and SDPOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation. Senior police Officers personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective patrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imam Barges. Police checked all the vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.

Moreover, CCPO directed the police force to conduct search and sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city. Accordingly, heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.