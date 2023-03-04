Retired cops honoured

LAHORE:A series of measures are being taken to honour police officers and personnel on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. In this regard, five officers who retired from the police department after completing their professional service, were honoured at the Central Police Office on Friday.
A farewell ceremony was held in which the IG Punjab praised the retired officers for their professional services to the police department. According to the details, the retired officers include SP Rana Shahid Hussain, DSPs Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Humaira Tabassum, Kausar Parveen and M Naeem Virk.
