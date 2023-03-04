Create awareness about trees economic benefits: CS

LAHORE:The Chief Secretary Punjab planted a sapling in the lawn of Civil Secretariat in connection with the spring tree plantation campaign on Friday. The authorities have set a target of planting 30 million saplings during the ongoing drive.

The Chief Secretary issued orders to start a campaign to raise awareness among the public about the environmental and economic benefits of trees. The Chief Secretary directed the departments to make the plantation campaign a success.

He said that the main objective of the drive is to encourage people to plant more trees. He appealed to the citizens to participate in the campaign actively. The officials of the Forest Department briefed the Chief Secretary that about eight million saplings have been planted so far in the Spring Plantation Drive which was inaugurated by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Feb 16.

They said that government departments would plant eight million saplings and seven million by the defense department while 15 million saplings would be planted on private lands. They said that during the monsoon plantation drive; as many as 33 million saplings were planted across the province.

The officials of the Forest Department mentioned that the plantation week would be celebrated in the districts from March 3 to 10. The Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Forest and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Capacity building: Local Government Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad has appreciated the cooperation of international donors in the capacity building of local government employees and other administrative matters.

He was presiding over a meeting with a delegation of German donor organisation GIZ in his office on Friday. The revenue generation, tax collection, financial management system and complaint management system were discussed to seek support of GIZ.

LG Secretary said that homework was being done at the department level to improve the tax collection system. "The aim is to improve the delivery of municipal services by making local governments self-reliant. Moreover, modern training modules will have to be developed for capacity building of local government employees.

Many problems can be solved after the implementation of T-based monitoring system.", he added. Emphasising on the automation of local government department, the Secretary said that transparency, good governance and effective delivery of municipal services would be ensured with the help of this system.

He said, "Complete automation of the institution in collaboration with international donor organisations is among the priorities and I appreciate the support of donors for capacity building of local governments." Special Secretary Local Government Pervez Iqbal and Additional Secretary Local Government Maria Tariq were also present in the meeting.