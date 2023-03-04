 
Saturday March 04, 2023
Lahore

Naqvi convenes Cabinet meeting

By Our Correspondent
March 04, 2023

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has convened the 8th meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss important issues of various departments at the committee room of his office today (Saturday). The meeting will be attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, IG police and others.

