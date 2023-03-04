Naqvi convenes Cabinet meeting

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has convened the 8th meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss important issues of various departments at the committee room of his office today (Saturday). The meeting will be attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, IG police and others.
LAHORE:A roundtable discussion on “Coalitions for Foundational Learning: Lessons from Brazil and Pakistan” was...
LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General presided the meeting of "Planning and Design Committee", and...
LAHORE:The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab, in an operation, rescued 522 child beggars from various parts of...
LAHORE:A 25-year-old woman was found dead in the Ghaziabad police limits on Friday. The victim yet to be identified...
LAHORE:An art competition among students of YMCA and various other educational institutions was held on Friday.Bishop...
LAHORE:Security of the City, including mosques, Imam Barges, shrines of saints, religious places, markets and...
Comments