Three rape suspects held on CM’s notice

LAHORE:In response to notice taken by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, police have arrested three suspects for committing sexual assault against women during a robbery in Gujranwala.

The arrested suspects included Sajid, his brothers Amer and Zeshan Shani. The arrested suspects have been accused of sexually assaulting women in four separate incidents of robbery. Meanwhile, the CM asserted that the suspects would not escape the detrimental punishment according to the law, adding that no effort would be spared to provide justice to the affected women.