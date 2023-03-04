Punjab buys Rs50bn medicines annually from local industry

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir has observed that the patients’ safety should be the core motto of the health department as well as the pharma industry.

The provincial minister announced the creation of a committee having the representation of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) and other stakeholders to resolve their problems on priority basis. According to a handout, in a meeting of PPMA, the minister said the Punjab government, a big procuring agency, has been purchasing medicines worth Rs50 billion annually for the outdoor and indoor patients from the local pharma industry.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that the issues of the pharma industry would be addressed within the ambit of respective rules and regulations. The PPMA thanked the minister health for giving patient hearing to the issues facing the pharma industry. The DG Drugs Control, DG health, Additional Secretary Drugs Control and Chief Drug Controller were also present in the meeting.

Awareness about diseases: Punjab University’s Department of Film and Broadcasting organised a seminar on ‘Media and Public Health’ here Friday.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir, PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, CEO Health Department Dr Shoaib Garmani, Dean Faculty of Information Management and Media Studies Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director School of Communication Sciences Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Chairperson Department of Film and Broadcasting Prof Dr Lubna Zaheer, faculty members and students were present.

In his speech, Dr Jamal said that the media needed to play an active role in eradicating diseases. He said that politics was being discussed on TV channels every evening, but no one talked about the problems of the poor. He asked the doctors to create awareness about diseases on TV as 90 percent of diseases were preventable with precautionary measures. He said that the Muslims ruled the world as long as they gave priority to knowledge. He said that there was a huge hue and cry when Covid 19 attacked the rich but there was no discussion about the diseases from which millions of the poor were dying. He said that nobody cared about hepatitis, diarrhea and pneumonia and other such diseases from which the poor people were suffering. He said that ideal hospitals could have been built with the money wasted on COVID 19 testing.

Dr Niaz said that the caretaker government was doing excellent work despite limited resources. He appreciated the role of Dr Jamal in solving the problems of the health sector. He congratulated Dr Lubna Zaheer for organising the awareness program and medical camp. Dr Khalid Mahmood said that media studies students would play a role in solving health problems. Dr Lubna Zaheer announced a film competition to highlight health issues.