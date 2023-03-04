CM approves proposal to establish ‘Zia Mohyeddin Chair’ at KU

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) Chairman Syed Jawaid Iqbal’s proposal to establish ‘Zia Mohyeddin Chair’ at the University of Karachi to facilitate research and learning about the vast body of work that the thespian has left behind which will help foster future excellence.

The Napa Board of Directors thanked the chief minister, said a press release issued by the academy on Thursday. Also, it adopted a resolution to record deep appreciation for the invaluable services of its first president and CEO, Zia Mohyeddin, who passed away recently.

Recording its profound respect and admiration for the extraordinary and unrivaled contribution by Zia Mohyeddin to the theatrical arts, to television, to the cinema, to the narration of literature, and to writing, the board stressed that above all these unique accomplishments, Zia Mohyeddin led the progressive evolution of Napa over the past 18 years as the country's preeminent centre for teaching, learning and training of hundreds of youth in all aspects of drama and music.

His unique command over both Urdu and English, his mastery of diction, direction, stage movement and acting enabled young men and women from across the country to become highly successful and praised artists in diverse media.

Zia Mohyeddin has left a rich legacy to serve as an abiding inspiration for the present and future generations. The fact that he continued to visit Napa every working day till just a few days before his demise, even after attaining the age of 91 years, to deliver lectures and conduct training workshops was a stellar example of his dedication to encouraging youth in artistic endeavours.

The board affirmed its determination that, with the continued, valued contribution of the federal government and the Government of Sindh, and of its faculty, staff, students, patrons, citizens and partners, Napa will sustain its distinctive role, and where necessary, make further advancements in all respects in order to fulfil its mission.