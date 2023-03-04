JI activists protest against ‘shady vote recount’

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists on Friday staged a protest demonstration outside the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office in Gadap Town after employees working under the provincial government forced out the elected UC chairman and vice-chairmen during a vote recount in UC 4.

Scores of JI workers and residents of the union council gathered to protest over the “strongly biased attitude” allegedly shown by RO Ejaz Ali Haliputo, DRO Irfan Salam Merani and other officials.

The protest later turned into a sit-in, with demonstrators carrying placards and banners while chanting slogans against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh. The officials felt the heat of anger and halted the recounting. However, during the process, the elected chairman found that the seals of envelopes had already been broken, the bags carrying used ballot papers were found torn, and the RO and DRO refused to show forms 11 and 12.

Despite the concerns raised by stakeholders, the RO and DRO forcibly pushed them out of the office with the help of state machinery. Later, addressing the protest sit-in, JI leaders Muhammad Islam, Jawed Iqbal and others warned the Sindh government against employing fascist tactics and vowed to safeguard their mandate at any cost.

They also sent a letter to the chief election commissioner, asking him to take notice of the illegal and unconstitutional conduct by the RO an DRO. The JI leaders also criticised the SHO Steel Town police station for his “objectionable” conduct, alleging that he was acting like a stooge of the ruling party.