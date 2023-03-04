Police yet to trace killers of property dealer

Police investigators on Friday remained unable to arrest the suspects behind the targeted killing of a businessman gunned down on Kashmir Road in Jamshed Quarters late on Thursday night.

The preliminary investigations suggest that armed men fired at least eight shots of a Kalashnikov at 42-year-old Amir Haroon, while three bullets hit and killed him. Police investigators have recovered eight empty shells from the crime scene, which have been sent for forensics. Police said the victim was unmarried and had one younger sister.

The victim was heading home on Kashmir Road when the attackers riding on a motorcycle came across his vehicle near the Kashmir Complex and shot him before speeding away. The body of the deceased was handed over to his sister and uncle for burial. The funeral prayers were offered at a mosque on Shaheed-e-Millat Road after Friday prayers. Investigations said Haroon had come under another attack in 2021 in which he was injured. Besides, the property business, the victim also worked as a goldsmith in a Saddar market. The attack in 2021 was the result of a dispute over a property transaction, said the police.