Teenager arrested for shooting schoolmate

Two days after a firing incident at a school in Orangi Town, police on Friday arrested the suspect and seized the pistol used in the shooting.

The suspect, identified as Fazlullah son of Abdul Razzaq, was apprehended on technical grounds. The victim, 15-year-old Alisha, daughter of Abdul Aziz, who was severely injured, is undergoing treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Initially, it was reported that the incident occurred after a gun of a fellow student went off in a classroom. However, the suspect’s family had denied any knowledge of him possessing a firearm. Meanwhile, the victim’s family claimed that the incident was a result of a personal enmity.

The police registered a case against the suspect for possessing an illegal weapon and initiated investigations. Commenting on the incident, the police had earlier stated that they could not confirm the factor of personal enmity before the suspect’s arrest.