Girl, accomplices bring biryani to burgle house

A young girl and her accomplices committed a house robbery in Liaquatabad on Friday, according to police. The girl, along with two companions, entered the house in Liaquatabad No. 6 on the pretext of giving biryani. Once inside, they held a woman at gunpoint and robbed the house of its valuables.

The victim reported that the girl sat with her in a room while her accomplices ransacked the house, stealing cash, four tola gold ornaments and other valuables. The robbers then fled the scene, leaving the woman unharmed but shaken by the ordeal.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and obtained evidence, including fingerprints, from the house. A case has been registered and while an investigation is under way.