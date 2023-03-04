Murad calls for ensuring each citizen is counted during census

Calling participation in the census a national duty, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called for the people of the province to ensure that every individual is counted in the ongoing census drive as the government needs a reliable census data to improve socio-economic conditions of the people.

The CM urged the people to fully participate in the census while speaking at the inauguration of the Sindh Literature Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan on Friday. He said that the 7th Housing and Population Census had started in the entire country and would continue till April 1.

He added that this was the first time the census process was being done digitally in which details of houses and individuals were being recorded online through computer tablets. Shah said that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) had also introduced the method of self-enumeration through which any member of a family could log in to its website self.pbs.gov.pk through a mobile phone or computer and enter details of the family and household.

The CM said that for the self-enumeration, one had to reach the PBS website to register themselves by providing the name of the mobile service company, mobile phone number, and names of the district and taluka.

“The PBS website will ask the registering person to create a password and confirm it,” the CM explained, adding that once the information was entered, a one-time password (OTP) would be sent to the given mobile number through a text message from 9272.

Upon receiving the OTP, one would have to log in again by using the OTP within five minutes, he said and asked the people to fill in the census form on the website with accurate information after they had logged in.

Shah said that once the form was filled, it would be submitted online. He added that upon the submission of census details, a code would be generated that one would show to the census staff upon their house visit.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to get every individual counted. “If you are unable to register through self-enumeration, the census staff will visit your house in any case. Therefore, make sure that all your details and details of your family members are noted accurately,” he said and added that this was a national duty as it would help the government provide facilities to the population on the basis of socio-economic conditions of the people as recorded in the process of the census.

Earlier, presiding over a meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the CM House, Shah said that in the census, the responsibility of the divisional, district and taluka administrations had increased manifold.

He said that each taluka has been declared as a ‘census district’ and each assistant commissioner (AC) was a census district officer (CDO). He said that it was the utmost duty of each AC to ensure that every enumerator was working properly as security for the census task was provided through police, army and other law enforcement agencies.

Each tablet given to the enumerator was functional, charged and ready to be used appropriately, he said. “If any issues arise, the ACs and officers of district administrations are bound to resolve them instantly,” he told the officials and advised them to speedily resolve technical problems related to the functioning, connectivity and software of the tablets.

The meeting was told that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) would ensure that technological troubleshooting took place without loss of time and data.

The CM directed the commissioners, deputy commissioners and administrative secretaries of the provincial government to supervise the ACs and provide them support so that they could effectively discharge their duties with regard to the census.

He also advised the people of the province that if census staff did not reach their homes within the due course of time, they must reach out to the AC of their respective area.

He also told the people that they could also call the toll-free helpline of PBS 0800-57574 and also lodge a complaint in case the enumerator had not recorded their details accurately.

Shah urged civil society activists, political workers, parliamentarians and local government representatives to play their due role in increasing awareness among the common people about the census.