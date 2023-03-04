Bewildering questions

The Sindh Public Service Commission’s interview format for potential recruits leaves a lot to be desired. The questions are highly arbitrary and, in many cases, have nothing to do with the post the candidate is applying for. What does US foreign policy have to do with administration in rural Sindh? Why should one applying for the latter have to be well-versed in the former?

The process is not only superfluous but a blow to the hardwork, aspirations and confidence of the candidates, who are often left bewildered by the whole process. The recruitment process needs to change and candidates should not be asked questions that have little to nothing to do with the roles they are applying for.

Insaf Brohi

Hyderabad