The State Bank of Pakistan’s warning of a potential food crisis due to rising population and global warming, combined with the country’s agricultural stagnation and reliance on wheat imports, highlights the urgent need for a sustainable solution. Kitchen gardening offers a viable path forward, tapping into the existing potential of homegrown produce to supplement household diets and reduce reliance on store-bought produce. By growing fresh, healthy produce at home, households can reduce their grocery bills, have more control over the quality and variety of their food, and promote healthy eating habits.

Furthermore, gardening has been shown to have mental health benefits, reducing stress and improving mood. The Agriculture Extension Department’s promotion of kitchen gardening in the community is a welcome initiative, offering subsidized seeds, guidance, and training programmes to households, schools, colleges, universities, and vocational training centers. The community should support this initiative to contribute to a more sustainable and self-sufficient future.

Saad ur Rehman Saadi

Bahawalpur