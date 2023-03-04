Democracy now

Although Pakistan has a democratic system, it hardly ever lives up to it. Decisions that are frequently resolved in parliament are now resolved in the courts, thus undermining the effectiveness of our legislature. This increases the distance between the people and governance.

In my opinion, decisions on election dates, speaker and CM appointments and assembly dissolutions are matters that ought to be decided within the political realm and the habit of brining every political dispute before the courts instead of hammering out a compromise among political parties is adverse to the democratic order mandated by our constitution.

Ayaz Ali Bhatti

Khairpur