Problems and promises

One of the most pressing issues facing Karachi is the state of its infrastructure. The city’s roads are often congested and poorly maintained, leading to traffic jams and accidents. This has been exacerbated by rapid urbanization, which has led to an increase in the number of vehicles on the road. In addition, Karachi’s water and sanitation systems are outdated and insufficient, which has resulted in a lack of access to clean water and poor public health outcomes. Another major challenge facing Karachi is crime and security. The police force has struggled to keep up with the growing population and changing nature of crime, leading to a sense of insecurity among many residents.

Despite these challenges, there are also many positive developments taking place in Karachi. The city has a thriving business community, with many local entrepreneurs and startups launching innovative new products and services. There are also a number of cultural and educational institutions in the city, which help to foster a sense of community and provide opportunities for personal and professional growth. While there is much work to be done to address the city’s problems, there are also many reasons to be optimistic about its future.

Roha Irshad

