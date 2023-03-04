PIA gets maintenance approval

KARACHI: After achieving approval of maintainence check for A320 aircraft at Islamabad by CAA Pakistan, PIA has now been granted approval maintenance check for Boeing 777 aircraft at Islamabad, a statement said on Friday.

With the enhancement of PIA engineering facility at Islamabad, its division conducted Check-1A and lower checks on Boeing 777 aircraft. The maintenance activities were carried out inside the newly constructed maintenance hangar at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

As an SOP, the Check-A maintenance activity was witnessed by PIA Quality Assurance and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Airworthiness directorate officials, to ascertain compliance with international safety and airworthiness standards.

The development of PIA Islamabad engineering base will facilitate PIA as previously, the Check A facility was available at Karachi engineering base.

The upgradation of engineering facility at Islamabad will also enable permanent positioning of aircraft at Islamabad, which will augment flight schedule flexibility and cut down the maintenance costs.

CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat congratulated chief engineering officer Amir Ali and his team for performing Check-A on Boeing 777 at Islamabad. He also directed engineering personnel to sustain and further improve the high quality workmanship.

The airline aims to generate additional revenue through third party maintenance of aircraft of foreign airlines.