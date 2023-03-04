FPCCI says tight monetary policy to kill businesses

KARACHI: The apex trade body on Friday termed the monetary policy “worst” in the country’s economic history, warning that it would spell doom for the business community.

“Pakistan now ranks one of the lowest in access to finance and cost of doing business indices in almost the entire region,” Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

Economic, trade, investment, and commercial activities would come to a standstill with a policy rate of 20 percent, he added. “Instead of consulting the business community, the government has continued their tradition of consultation-less policymaking; consequently, ignoring the real stakeholders of the economy.” FPCCI chief stated that commercial banks would not lend to businesses for anything less than 22.5– 23 percent interest rates, and no business could find that affordable.

“This will result in the complete drying up of the private-sector lending from the banking or formal sectors, which has already been availed only by approximately 7 percent of the businesses over the past many years,” he added.

Sheikh proposed that the business community should start a national-level campaign to persuade all political parties to sign a comprehensive, non-political, legally-binding, and long-term charter of economy, aimed at ensuring continuity in economic, fiscal, taxation, trade, industrial, investment, agricultural and food, IT and telecom, energy, and SME (small and medium enterprises) policies for next 15 years.

Suleman Chawla, senior vice president at FPCCI, added that coupled with the historical hike in the policy rate, the government had also abruptly withdrawn the subsidy to the 5 export-oriented sectors on power tariff. “The sectors are already burgeoned under the current abysmal ease of doing business environment and investor sentiment in the country.”