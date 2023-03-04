Stocks extend gains on IMF hopes, Chinese loan

Stocks closed in green in a second straight session on Friday, helped by a positive sentiment aroused with expectations of a staff level agreement with the IMF soon, and reports of $1.3 billion financing from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index jumped by 666 points to close the day at 41337 points. Intraday high was 41361.64 points, while intraday low was 40487.35 points.

The equities continued a bullish momentum on the expectations of revival of stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as Pakistan completes almost all prior actions demanded the by the lender.

Although an interest rate hike has always a negative bearing for the stocks but the market shrugged off the massive 3 percent hike by the central bank, as it was one of the conditions to pave the way for resumption of IMF loan facility.

Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corp, noted that stocks closed higher on surging foreign exchange reserves to $3.81 billion and the finance minister’s assurance to steer the economy and receipt of $1.3 billion from ICBC.

“Also, rupee recovery, surge in foreign exchange reserves, and imminent Pak-IMF staff level agreement by next week after

government actions over IMF conditions played a catalyst role in bullish close,” he said.

The KSE-All Share trading activity ascended as compared to the last trading session as the ready market volume stood at 194 million shares as compared to the last trading session of 152 million shares.

Darson Securities in its post trading note stated that domestic equity bourse staged another handsome rally of 666 points as investors resorted to heavy buying for the second consecutive session although the Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan increased the key policy rate by 300 basis points to 20 percent.

“The index spiked as soon as trading began and stocks rallied throughout the day.”

Arif Habib Limited in its commentary stated that the bulls prevailed at the PSX. “The session began in the negative zone,

but bulls quickly turned the tide, with the index reaching an intraday high of 688.23 points.”

Investors rejoiced in the aftermath of optimism for the resumption of the stalled IMF programme, following the interest rate hike, which provided much needed clarity in the market, as well as the finance minister's statement that the staff level agreement was anticipated in the coming week.

Volumes remained robust across the board as investors sought to increase the value of their portfolio holdings.

Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P’s (+204.6pts), commercial banks (+93.3pts), miscellaneous (+77.9pts), technology and communication (+72.2pts), and OMCs (+69.3pts).

Volumes increased from 152.1 million shares to 194.8 million shares. The average traded value decreased by 2.4 percent to $27.9 million as against $28.5 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes were BIPL, WTL, OGDC, BOP, and PPL.