KP registers 417 extortion cases in 10 months

PESHAWAR: The provincial capital remained on top with 245 incidents as 417 cases of demand for extortion were lodged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 10 months, sources told The News.

A number of houses, hujras and offices were attacked with grenades after the owners did not pay the extortion money.

An estimated amount of Rs 3.1164 billion was demanded by various groups from the well-off people in the province during the period, as per the official document.

After Peshawar, Mardan and Malakand remained the most affected regions in terms of calls for extortion. Crime has witnessed an increase once again to threaten the lives and properties of innumerable people in KP.

“While going through the documented record, 417 cases of extortion were registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from January till mid-October last year. Out of these, 245 cases were registered in the Peshawar region, 67 in Mardan and 63 in the Malakand region,” said a source in CTD.

According to the estimates of the CTD and others concerned, an amount of Rs 3.1164 billion was demanded by the extortionists only during the three quarters of the last year. Normally the demand starts with a bigger amount and reduces with time.

A number of cases were not registered as not all of those receiving such calls approached the cops. Many of the victims had little hope for help from the police as they believed they can’t be provided security all the time.

“A family goes through the worst pain for months after such a call. Even after approaching the cops, the victims are normally asked to install CCTV cameras, restrict movement and take care of security themselves,” said a citizen who received calls in the past.

The cops were instructed last year to at least register the cases either as a first information report (FIR) or daily diary (DD) to provide some relief to the victims.

It was learnt that after the instructions, 49 cases were lodged as FIRs and 368 were registered as DDs last year.

The CTD lodged 26 FIRs in the Peshawar region, six each in Malakand and Dera Ismail Khan, four in Kohat, three each in Bannu and Mardan while one FIR was registered in Hazara. Besides, 219 DDs were registered in Peshawar, 64 in Mardan, 57 in Malakand, 13 in Bannu, nine in Kohat, six in DI Khan and no DD was lodged in Hazara.

The main hurdle the KP Police face while going after the extortionists is the phone calls from non-local numbers, internet-generated resources, illegal gateways and Whatsapp numbers. Apart from various groups, criminal rings were also found involved in many calls.

It was gathered that during the last few years, at least 1508 Afghan phone numbers and 207 illegal gateways were used for making extortion calls.

These numbers and illegal gateways have been shared with the relevant quarters many times to take it up at the relevant forums.

The CTD approached Meta/WhatsApp in 23 cases for help since 2018 but only four requests were entertained while 19 were rejected.

A mutual legal agreement and certain protocols are required to access the offices in other countries from where internet-supported social media calls are generated. The agreement will make the information collection easier from these resources in case of such calls.