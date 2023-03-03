SSGC, SNGPL seek gas price hike to meet revenue shortfall

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Private Limited (SNGPL) have sought an increase in gas prices of up to Rs730 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to meet revenue shortfalls of next FY2023.

Both the state-run gas distribution companies have submitted their petitions to Ogra for review of its Estimated Revenue Requirements for FY 2023-24. The SNGPL has sought an increase of Rs730.39/mmbtu of gas to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The SSGC, which feeds Sindh and Balochistan, has also sought an increase of Rs391.69/mmbtu to be effective from July 1, 2023.

The Ogra will conduct one public hearing on the petition of SNGPL on March 20, 2023, in Lahore, and then two for SSGC; the first one will be held on March 13, 2023, in Karachi and then on March 17, 2023 in Quetta.

The authority issued a notification to say it has invited all interested/affected persons including gas consumers and general public to furnish their comments, suggestions, and intervention requests. If the regulator approves the demands, both companies could collect over Rs350 billion from gas consumers.

It is to be noted that on February 15, 2023, the government sharply increased the natural gas tariff by up to a huge 112 percent for domestic (everyday consumers) and general industries, including export-oriented sectors, captive power plants, CNG and IPPs and commercial sectors effective from January 1, 2023.

The government has been taking quick decisions to increase gas and electricity tariffs for compliance with a long-stalled financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The fund has been asking for raising tariffs to minimise the burden of ballooning circular debts on the economy, as already combined debt in both gas and power sectors have crossed Rs4 trillion mark.