Rs3.39/unit power surcharge: Nepra concerned, seeks legal opinion from govt

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday held public hearings on the government’s petitions to allow the imposition of an additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit and transfer of up to Rs14.24/unit staggered fuel charges adjustments (FCA) to power consumers.

However, it said that it was not clear whether the transfer of both burdens was within their domain or not and sought legal opinion on the issue. NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi, who presided over the proceedings, asked whether the authority could reject the proposed imposition of the surcharge. The Power Division officials replied that it could.

Farooqi said the authority had strong reservations about the imposition of the surcharge, as those who were loyal consumers and regularly paid their bills were to pay a Rs3.39/unit surcharge, “while those who did not pay their bills were smiling at us.”

“The authority is neither accepting nor rejecting the surcharge and linked it with legal opinions and asked the Power Division to take legal views on it and then come to us.

“We need the legal position of the government about the imposition of surcharge,” he said.

Farooqi added that due to inefficiencies of the power companies, consumers were being burdened with high surcharges. He said if the NEPRA allowed recoveries in this way, then other procedures would become redundant.

“If the government has the authority, then it should not shift the responsibility onto NEPRA. This situation did not emerge in one day. We had several times forewarned the government of deteriorating power management, but no heed was paid. It indicates the inefficiencies of the Power Division due to which every year the situation becomes bad to worse.”

NEPRA Member Rafique Ahmad Shaikh asked the division to do its homework on the issue, take legal opinion about the surcharges and then come to it. He said that the industrial tariff could go up to Rs32/unit. “If industries opt for an alternate option, then how the government can make the recovery?”

Ironically, the Power Division official had no answer and said they had not looked into the question so far. The NEPRA chairman said that our energy sector governance and recoveries were not settled while challenges of losses were increasing. “We are pressing on subsidy’s surcharges, but not willing to address the actual issues.”

The first hearing on the federal government’s motion seeking the regulator’s nod to allow an additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit on power consumers, will have an impact of Rs76 billion from March to June 2023.

The NEPRA official said that already Rs0.43/unit was being charged from consumers that were generating Rs44 billion. “Now the government wants to increase it to Rs3.82/unit to cover the markup charges of Power Holding Limited (PHL) loans not covered through the already applicable FC surcharge of 0.43/kWh for FY 2022-23.”

Currently, the power consumers are paying Rs0.43/unit surcharge to clear Rs44 billion for paying off interest on the loans of the PHL. Now with the levying of a special surcharge of Rs3.39/unit, an additional Rs76 billion will be collected from power consumers within next four months March to June 2023. The surcharge will enable the government to pay off Rs120 billion interest on the loans of PHL.

Meanwhile, while chairing the second public hearing on the petition for recovery of staggered Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCAs) that was applicable to August and September 2022, of Discos and K-Electric in eight months starting from March 2023.

The federal government has sought NEPRA’s policy guidelines for transferring the burden of Rs52 billion to the electricity consumers on account of staggered fuel charges adjustments (FCAs) for June and July 2022.

The federal cabinet through a circulation has already approved the recovery of Rs52 bn on account of two FCAs from the consumers of Discos and KE. The NEPRA had determined the FCAs of Rs9.8972/unit and Rs4.3435/unit for the months of June and July 2022, respectively. The FCA for the months was supposed to be charged in the billing months of August and September 2022, respectively, for XWDiscos.

For the consumers of K-Electric, the regulator had determined an increase of Rs9.8972/unit on account of FCA to be charged in the August 2022 billing cycle. Similarly, the tariff was increased by Rs8.0909/unit on account of FCA for June 2022, which was supposed to be charged in September 2022. Since the July FCA was negative Rs4.1171/ unit, therefore for June FCA the consumers were supposed to pay only an additional Rs3.9738/unit instead of Rs8.0909/unit hike determined by the NEPRA on account of the June FCA. Rebasing of uniform tariff determined by NEPRA and recommended by it as “final tariff” for publication in the official gazette was notified by the federal government in order, to not burden the consumers disproportionately in a sequence of Rs3.5/unit in July 2022 and Rs3.5/unit in August 2022. Consumers were hit by Rs9.8972 per unit of FCA plus Rs 7 per unit of rebasing simultaneously in August billing. This is an average increase of Rs16.90 per unit over and above the July rates. The above adjustments in tariff significantly increased the electricity bills for the months of August and September 2022.

Moreover, the extensive flood due to abnormally heavy monsoon rains also affected consumers across the country. The Prime Minister decided to stagger the recovery of XWD1SCOs and K-Electric FCAs applicable in August and September 2022.

The government wants to transfer the burden of up to Rs 14.24/unit to power consumers during next eight months which is Rs10.34/unit for the protected consumers using up to 200 units, and Rs 14.24/unit for the non-protected consumers using up to 300 units. For the agriculture consumers, it will be Rs 9.90/unit.

The NEPRA linked the staggered FCA recovery to legal opinion and said that at the time the government was deferring the recoveries, it should have also informed the authority. The NAPRA chairman said the Supreme Court’s order was already there regarding the recovery of outstanding dues, so now the Power Division should tell it how the deferred payments should be recovered. The officials of the division said that due to floods, the recoveries were deferred. Now, if in one go it was charged, then consumers would be unable to pay and it would affect the government’s recoveries position.

NEPRA Member Rafique Ahmad Shaikh said the government should have opted for recoveries in winter months.