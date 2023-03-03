Amendments to law: NAB withdraws appeal against Abdul Malik’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday disposed of as withdrawn the case regarding cancellation of bail of former chief minister Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik.
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard the NAB appeal challenging the bail of the former CM.
During the hearing, the additional prosecutor NAB said the anti-graft body was conducting an inquiry against Malik in an assets beyond means case.
The official, however, submitted that after amendments made to the NAB law, the inquiry against Abdul Malik was stopped.
He submitted that the appeal against Malik’s bail had become ineffective and they wanted to withdraw it. The court then disposed of the NAB appeal as withdrawn.
