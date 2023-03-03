Rupee logs worst day in more than a month

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee recorded its steepest drop in more than one month on Thursday as the beleaguered country struggles to unfreeze financing from the International Monetary Fund amid a worsening economic crisis.

The currency ended at a record low of 285.09 to a dollar, 6.66% or 19 rupees lower from its previous close of 266.11 in the interbank market, according to the data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The unit’s fall is the largest single-day decline since January 26 when it lost 9.6 percent of its value after the government loosened exchange rate controls in an effort to revive the $6.5 billion IMF bailout.

The staff level agreement with the IMF has been delayed, which has caused market jitters, and the rupee has been sliding since Tuesday.

Depreciation of the currency comes as a transition to a market-based exchange rate has been seen as one of the requirements to meet by the government to complete the IMF’s 9th review.

The review’s conclusion, if approved by the IMF board, will allow the release of a $1.2 billion tranche from IMF loans, which has been stalled since last year.

“Delay in IMF is obviously impacting, but it is also a condition to let the dollar remain market-based,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

In the open market, the unit slipped 14 rupees to finish at 288 per dollar, tracking a dip in the value of the rupee in the interbank market.

According to Zafar Paracha, secretary general of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the country was urged by the IMF to trade the dollar at the current Afghan border rate.

“In other words, the IMF had stated that rather than the interbank rate or the open market, our true rate should be the grey market rate. They are correct since the only location where trading in dollars now occurs is on the black market, “he added.

He claimed that because of restrictions put in place by the government on foreign exchange, trading moved to the black market.

The rupee was trading above Rs300 per dollar in Afghanistan, according to dealers.

However, the State Bank of Pakistan stated during its briefing for monetary policy analysts that the reports related to the linkage exchange rate to the border rate are purely speculative. The SBP has not received any instructions regarding this, and it is not an IMF demand. The discussions have been to reduce the gap between the interbank and the open market.

The country’s rating downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service also weighed on the local unit.

Default risk on repayment of the nation’s foreign debt has peaked and there are few prospects for recovery, according to Moody’s, which lowered the country’s long-term foreign debt rating to “Caa3” from “Caa1”.

“The rupee will remain volatile till the time we reach Staff Level Agreement with IMF,” said Muhammad Awais Ashraf, the head of research at Foundation Securities.

Following the weakening of the currency, the government implemented the second IMF recommendation and began charging power consumers a surcharge of up to Rs3.23 per unit from July 1.

The central bank jacked up its benchmark policy rate by a hefty 3 percentage points to 20 percent.

Other criteria made by the IMF that Pakistan has not yet complied with include making bilateral and multilateral external financing commitments.

Obtaining assurance that friendly nations will finance $5 billion to $7 billion is a difficult task for the government.

Only one nation, longtime friend China, has provided $700 million in commercial loans to Pakistan.

Moreover, the government has already taken stringent measures such as increasing the cost of fuel and energy, ending blanket subsidies, and raising more funds through new taxes in a mini-budget.

The country’s dollar bonds also fell as investors assessed its capacity to make $7 billion in repayments over the next months, including a $2 billion Chinese loan due in March.