Napoli ‘to keep hands on wheel’ as Pogba return boosts Juve

MILAN: Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti says his players are drowning out what he sees as premature title chatter despite knowing victory over Lazio on Friday would send them 21 points clear in Serie A.

The league leaders have won eight games in a row and 19 of their past 20 in the top flight – a run that began with a 2-1 victory away to Lazio on September 3.

“We’re not listening to those who want us to take our hands off the wheel and start celebrating, because there are still twists and turns to come,” said Spalletti.

“Our fans must take to the field with us and not wait for us at the finish line.”

Napoli are closing in on a first Serie A crown since the days of Diego Maradona, who inspired the club to their only two league titles in 1987 and 1990. They have dropped just seven points over 24 games this season and midfielder Eljif Elmas insisted Napoli have no intention of slowing down.

“Eighteen points is a big margin but honestly we’re not looking at the table because we want to try to win every game we have left,” Elmas told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“We’re playing good football and our aim is to maintain this pace and keep doing what we’re doing because we deserve to be where we are.

“We’re not getting carried away and we’re not going to ease up at all.”

Lazio are back in the Champions League places following wins over Salernitana and Sampdoria but city rivals Roma, in fifth, will be eager to atone for their shock midweek loss to Cremonese.