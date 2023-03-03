Gladiators slump to yet another defeat

LAHORE: Spirited Lahore Qalandars edged out Quetta Gladiators for a 17-run win in the 18th match of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday night.

Sikandar Raza cracked a power-packed half century to raise Lahore Qalandars to 148 in 19.2 overs. Later, Lahore bowlers squeezed Quetta Gladiators to 131 for seven. Lahore stay on top of the table with five wins from six matches.

Quetta Gladiators got a perfect start to their innings with their openers Yasir Khan and Will Smeed getting 53. Smeed scored two boundaries in the first over of Shaheen Shah Afridi. They maintained the same momentum and scored 52 runs in five overs. But success came Haris Rauf way when he bowled a vicious sixth over in which he snared Yasir’s wicket for 14. Quetta were at 53.

In the very next over, Rashid Khan bowled out Smeed for 32 (25b, 6x4) and Quetta that began their progress with an average of above 10 suddenly slid to around six. The asking run rate further swelled with the fall of another two wickets in the 10th and 11th overs.

First, Pakistan’s veteran allrounder Mohammad Hafeez (2) was run out at Quetta’s 59 and later Rashid for his second wicket edged out Iftikhar Ahmed (3). Quetta were at 64 for four.

Trouble increased for Quetta when David Wiese took Martin Guptill's (15) wicket and Quetta were 80 for five in the 14th over. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Odean Smith, however, managed Quetta’s hundred (103/5) in the 16th over and in the same over of Shaheen they escaped two run outs.

But Smith (11) became the sixth Quetta dismissal at 105 off Rauf. Sarfaraz was joined by Mohammad Nawaz but he too could not stay long with his skipper and became the third victim of Rauf. Now at 118 for seven, Quetta needed 31 in nine balls. And in the final over 25 runs were required for victory but Quetta managed seven only. Sarfaraz at 27 and Umaid Asif at 11 were the not out batters.

Shaheen remained wicketless. Haris Rauf snared three wickets, Rashif Khan had two while David Wiese got one.

Lahore Qalandars were totally the opposite of their own character they had shown in their batting during their previous two matches at the same venue. Had Sikandar Raza and Rashid Khan not come up with a 69 runs partnership for the eighth wicket, Lahore could not have managed three-figure score.

After a collapse of seven wickets for 50, Sikandar and Rashid elevated their team to 119 by the 16th over. It was then Rashid who became the only wicket of Odean Smith. After his departure at 21 off 20 balls aided with a four and a six, the following batters only extended support to Sikandar.

Sikandar in his 34 balls innings of 71 runs remained unbeaten. He also found the boundary on 11 occasions, three times above the ropes.

Lahore Qalandars collapse started with the run out of Fakhar Zaman. He hit Naseem Shah for a four on the third ball and was unfortunate to get run out on the next ball. Qalandars lost their first wicket for just five runs.

Quetta introduced Umaid Asif in the third over, who caught and bowled Tahir Baig for just two runs and Qalandars were now two wickets down for 13 runs.

Naveen-ul-Haq brought further misery for Lahore when he dismissed Sam Billings and Hussain Talat.

Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi came up the batting order after they lost four wickets for 28 runs. And when they were looking steady, Muhammad Nawaz bowled Abdullah Shafique for 15 runs as Lahore Qalandars lost the fifth wicket for 45 runs.

Shaheen was the sixth Qalandar to be dismissed. He got run out after scoring 16 runs.

Nawaz picked his second wicket and one of the most important one in the 10th over. David Wiese was caught and bowled by Nawaz for two runs and now Qalandars were seven down for just 50 runs.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohammad Nawaz got two wickets each while Naseem Shah, Odean Smith and Umaid Asif got one apiece.

Lahore Qalandars did not make any change to the winning combination.

Quetta Gladiators, however, made three changes as Jason Roy left for national team duty whereas Muhammad Hasnain was not fully fit. They brought in Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, batter Yasir Khan and Umaid Asif.

Score Board

Quetta Gladiators won the toss

Lahore Qalandars Innings

Baig c & b Umaid Asif 2

Zaman run out (Umaid Asif) 4

Shafique b Mohammad Nawaz 15

Billings † c Smeed b Naveen-ul-Haq 2

Talat b Naveen-ul-Haq 6

Shaheen (c) run out Sarfaraz) 16

Sikandar not out 71

David c & b Nawaz 2

Rashid c Iftikhar b Smith 21

Haris c †Sarfaraz b Naseem 0

Zaman run out (Nawaz/Umaid) 0

Extras:(lb 1, nb 1, w 7) 9

Total: 19.2 Ov (RR: 7.65) 148

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-13, 3-16, 4-28, 5-45, 6-47, 7-50, 8-119, 9-125, 10-148

Bowling: Naseem 4-0-29-1, Odean 4-0-27-1, Umaid 3.2-0-33-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-36-2, Mohammad Nawaz 3-0-19-2, Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-3-0

Quetta Gladiators Innings

Yasir c †Billings b Haris 14

Smeed lbw b Rashid Khan 32

Guptill c Abdullah b Wiese 15

Mohammad Hafeez run out (Fakhar) 2

Iftikhar c †Billings b Rashid 3

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)† not out 27

Odean c †Billings b Haris Rauf 11

Nawaz b Haris Rauf 4

Umaid Asif not out 11

Extras: (b 1, lb 2, nb 1, w 8) 12

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 6.55) 131/7

Fall of wickets: 1-53 , 2-55, 3-59, 4-64, 5-80, 6-105, 7-118

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-35-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-22-3, Zaman Khan 3-0-29-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-142, David Wiese 4-0-22-1, Sikandar Raza 1-0-6-0

Result: Qalandars won by 17 runs

Player of the match: Sikandar Raza

Umpires: Raza, Saggers