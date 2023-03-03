Shadab desires to hit fastest ton

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has set sights on scoring the fastest century of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but more importantly wanted his team to win the league for the third time.

Talking to the media Thursday here at the local hotel, he said on personal desire, he wanted to crack the fastest century of the PSL.

“Yes, if you want to know my personal wish that is to score the fastest PSL century. However, more importantly it is the team achievement that would give him satisfaction. What we want is to win the PSL for the third time,” he said.

He admitted that of late he was not batting well. “I am still not hundred percent fit. The swelling and pain are there. That is why I am not getting runs frequently. I am still able to play as in between you get rest, playing PSL matches is not all that difficult.”

Shadab, who tied the knot recently, said that his marriage had nothing to do with his performance.

“That is something personal. Marriage does not have anything to do with my performance.”

To a question on his popularity among female fans, he said he had already changed his cell number since he had got married.

“I don’t know anything about that. On a lighter note, I just want to share with you that I have changed my cell no since I got married.”

He praised his father-in-law Saqlain Mushtaq, saying that he is all in one. “He is my Bhai more than anything else. But believe you me he is an excellent coach as well as father-in-law.”

He hoped that Rawalpindi fans would support his team. “Though we hardly get a chance to play in front of a home crowd and even organize our camps here, I believe local fans would support United Friday. Playing at the Pindi Stadium is like playing at home. I hope and expect that Pindi and Islamabad fans would support us,” he said.

The United captain said that it was never easy to play in front of a home crowd. “You feel under pressure when you play at home. Yet we believe that with our two successive defeats, we will rise up and play good cricket in front of our home crowd.”